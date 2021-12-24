No gqom or drinking after midnight — Cele’s warning for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations
Jamming to gqom and drinking booze after midnight? Forget about it.
Police minister Bheki Cele has instructed law enforcement officials to adopt a “no nonsense” approach as many people gear up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Speaking during the festive season ministerial tour in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele said police will not be afraid to enforce the curfew from 11pm, even if it means confiscating alcohol.
“There is no gqom after midnight. When you go around and hear noise, gqom and people singing, you get there and remind them the time has come to close down those things,” said Cele.
“The law says nobody moves, nobody drinks, nobody gets drunk after midnight.
“I’m told they still run parties along the beach. We’ll be walking together, we’ll go and check them there.”
Cele also warned that those who are arrested for breaking the law from Friday will only be dealt with next Wednesday.
“The weekend is going to be very long. If we catch you on Friday, we’ll see you next Wednesday,” said Cele.
Last week Cele was criticised for destroying about 20,000 litres of liquor.
The alcohol was confiscated by police from illegal establishments and during search and seizure operations conducted across the Cape Town metropole from October 15 to December 16.
He said police were awaiting court processes to destroy a further 50,000 litres.
“The liquor that was destroyed was traded illegally. This has nothing to do with the legal shebeens, taverns and outlets. We will not allow people to trade illegally when it comes to alcohol,” said Cele.
He said alcohol was a major contributor to violent crimes including murder, rape and assault, and called on owners of shebeens and other establishments to ensure the safety of their consumers and communities.
“There is no under-18 who is supposed to be in a shebeen. If you do that and you don't close when you are supposed to close, and people fight and murder one another around your premises, remember you are responsible as a host to ensure people are safe.”
