Clerics buy a round in shebeen and preach ‘no’ to GBV and femicide

Young men enjoying beers at a tavern in Tyarha village in rural Libode gasped with disbelief on Thursday when a group of pastors and church leaders, clad in their robes, turned up and stood everyone to a round.

Some patrons panicked, fearing the church had come to bring down the wrath of the Lord, but the pastors quickly reassured them, saying they were there on a mission to speak to young people about serious issues facing the community.

The clerics, from the SA Council of Churches (SACC) in the Nyandeni sub-region, said they wanted to sensitise young people who waste their lives in taverns and shebeens about the evils of gender-based violence (GBV), including femicide, when men specifically attack women and often in their own homes.

One stunned patron, unemployed 18-year-old Siyavuya Goqweni, said he felt blessed to be quaffing a “holy” drink.

“I thought it was a joke but I’m sure we will definitely go home drunk because this alcohol is probably well-fermented,” he said.

He said he appreciated learning more about GBV and femicide and promised to play his part to fight the social scourge.

The clerics were joined by Nkosikazi Nonkqubela Ndamase, who heads many villages in Libode, including Tyarha.