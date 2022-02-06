South Africa

Gqeberha community loots booze from hijacked liquor truck

06 February 2022 - 08:50
Community members looted booze from a hijacked truck in Motherwell on February 3 2022.
Image: Supplied

Gqeberha police recovered a hijacked liquor truck after the community looted its cargo.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the truck was delivering liquor to various taverns in Motherwell around 1.30pm when the incident happened.

“In Zweliyazuza Street in NU2, the driver and his assistants were approached by armed men who ordered them to get into the truck and drive towards Mnundu Street in NU11. The liquor was offloaded at a house. The driver and his assistants managed to escape,” said Naidu.

Naidu said the community also looted liquor from the truck.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Thandiswa Kupiso warned that anyone found with stolen property will be arrested.  

“Actions such as this carried out by the community are criminal acts. We urge  communities to report these suspicious activities instead of engaging in them,” said Kupiso.

