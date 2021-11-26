Number of repeat rape offenders on the rise in Gauteng
Newly appointed Gauteng head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Brig Phumzile Zulu, said cases against children were on the rise
Gauteng has a problem with repeat rape offenders.
Newly appointed Gauteng head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Brig Phumzile Zulu, said cases against children were on the rise...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.