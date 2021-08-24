Township economic development for residents should be spatially informed

Businesses create jobs and bring investment

The civil unrest last month brought specific attention to SA townships and highlighted the deep challenges of poverty and inequality in these settlements. The unrest affected some of the most important business assets and investments, including shopping malls, ATMs, petrol stations and township micro-enterprises.



It is important to consider the township as a socioeconomic space. There can be little doubt that SA townships, with few exceptions, have not undergone the kind of transition the post-apartheid state had envisaged...