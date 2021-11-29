Business 4 SA pushes for mandatory vaccination as it seeks legal clarity

Business for SA (B4SA) supports mandatory vaccination and wants a rapid move to restrict access to public indoor areas not required for emergency use to vaccinated people only.

B4SA chairperson Martin Kingston said the organisation is encouraged by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday that a task team had been established to discuss mandatory vaccination for specific activities and locations.

“We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals are allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns,” he said on Monday.

“This is in line with global restrictions and based on science regarding airborne disease. Ventilation and masks remain important, but we need to look at enforcing a further layer of protection.”

“The country has sufficient vaccines available and it is imperative that as many people as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible so the health system is not overburdened and to minimise lockdown restrictions,” he said.

B4SA urged employers to ensure a safe working environment for workers and customers and implement vaccine mandates wherever possible.

“We all understand the constitutional rights that we as individuals have and we have no doubt that there will be an increasing number of legal cases, and we think that is a good thing because we believe the sooner there is clarity the better it will be.

“It is true that a number of companies are understandably apprehensive about the risk of legal pursuit,” Kingston said.