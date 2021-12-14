Lockdown curfew infringes on rights to freedom of movement, dignity, trade: AfriForum

AfriForum has called on the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to provide evidence that the curfew the government has imposed during the lockdown is rationally connected to slowing the spread of Covid-19.

The civil rights organisation on Tuesday brought an urgent application in the Pretoria high court seeking to have the national curfew of midnight to 4am declared unconstitutional and set aside.

The application comes after Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma failed to respond to AfriForum’s demands to provide evidence on which the decision to institute the curfew was based.

In its heads of argument, AfriForum said it was not challenging the lockdown, the Disaster Management Act, nor the minister’s reaction to the pandemic. It is merely challenging the curfew.

“The festive season is of paramount importance in the annual financial cycle of business along the coast. The curfew places a burden on them by restricting their trading hours. This is particularly severe for bars, taverns, and nightclubs that would typically trade after 11pm,” the organisation argued.