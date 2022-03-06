Doubles shock sink’s SA Davis Cup promotion effort in Israel

“This was a very hard loss to swallow. We were outplayed in the doubles, but I thought we were the better team. We had more break points in the second and third sets, and they had one,” said SA captain Christo van Rensburg.

“But that's doubles. Sometimes it goes your way, and this time it didn't go our way.”

Closing out the result, in the reverse singles, Harris went down to Oliel who earned a 6-3 6-4 victory to secure promotion to Group I for the Israeli team.

“After a while we were just in disbelief at the shots the guy was hitting against Lloyd, and how close he was hitting some of them down the lines,” Van Rensburg said.

“Israel played well — they played better than us, and unfortunately, it wasn't our day.

“We need to take this and regroup, but we'll keep our heads held high and look towards the future and learn from this.”