Independent Directorate head Hermione Cronje resigns, will leave office in March

Advocate Hermione Cronje, head of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID), has resigned.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi confirmed the news, saying that she supported Cronje’s request to vacate office before her term ends.

Batohi said she will formally recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa accept Cronje’s resignation, effective from March 1, 2022.

“This will enable a swift and responsible transition which will ensure that the ID work continues uninterrupted. Our priority is to ensure continuity for the ID,” Batohi said.

Batohi said deputy NDPP Rabaji-Rasethaba would support Cronje during the transition period, during which time the new ID head will be recruited.

“After a challenging first start-up phase, Adv Cronje will leave the ID well-positioned to deliver on its important mandate. I am confident, given all the ground work that has been done, that its work will continue unaffected, in the coming months.