Batohi defends R314,000 spent on NPA investigative directorate head Hermione Cronje

EWN reported on Monday that Cronje was staying in luxury at a hotel in Pretoria.

But Batohi was adamant that there was nothing luxurious about the hotel. “She is staying in accommodation where if you walk in, you will probably see only government officials. It is a hotel in Pretoria at government rates. It's all above board,” she said.

Batohi said it had to be understood that Cronje was a mother with two young children, hence the need to travel between Cape Town and Pretoria.

“I know what it's like from personal experience, having done the King Commission in Cape Town 20 years ago and having two young children in Durban that I needed to deal with at the time.”

Batohi explained that Cronje was not flying business class, that her security detail had not yet been finalised and that she had a driver and a car at the NPA.

“It's all above board. If anything, we actually owe her more than what she's given," she said.

Ramaphosa appointed Cronje to head the new directorate, which is responsible for prosecuting high-level corruption and state capture cases.

ANC MP Richard Dyantyi had asked Batohi, who was leading an NPA team to account for the 2018/19 annual report, whether the media reports were true. He said it would be “unfortunate” if they were true, considering that the NPA is cash-strapped.