NPA asks Interpol to help nab Guptas

Four other Indian nationals being pursued

Atul Gupta is a wanted man and for the first time has been indicted in an SA court as the National Prosecuting Authority also asked Interpol to help with his arrest and that of his brother Rajesh.



The two Gupta brothers and their wives are among 17 accused in a R24.9m procurement fraud case that was before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court yesterday...