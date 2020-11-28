High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing assets worth R232m

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate has obtained a restraint order against Gupta-linked businessman Kubentheran Moodley preventing him from dissipating assets worth R232m.

The high court in Johannesburg granted the final restraint order against Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime (Pty) Ltd on Friday.

Spokesperson for the directorate Sindi Thwala said the order means Moodley and his company are forbidden from handling and/or dissipating the R232m property.

Judge Bashier Valley said the initial provisional restraint order of June 10 was upheld.

According to Thwala, the assets in question include three safety deposit boxes valued at an estimate R8m, which another court was notified had already been dissipated by Moodley.