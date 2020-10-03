Former top KZN cop to hand herself over to police on Monday to face multimillion-rand graft case

A former top KwaZulu-Natal cop is expected to hand herself over to police on Monday after failing to appear in the Durban magistrate's court to face multimillion-rand corruption charges.

This comes after controversial businessman Toshan Panday and police colonel Navin Madhoe appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday in connection with corruption relating to a R47m police tender.

The duo — released on R100,000 and R10,000 bail respectively — are accused of corruption linked to 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) investigative directorate executed four warrants of arrest, including one for the former top police officer.

She is “still at large” while the other suspect is understood to be in Cape Town.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Saturday: “There’s a warrant on both suspects and they are expected to hand themselves in on Monday at Durban Central police station.”