Bail denied for Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma

Gupta family associate and businessman Iqbal Sharma was denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Sharma appeared in court in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project in the Free State.

He was arrested with Peter Thabethe and Dr Limakatso Moorosi, who are former heads of the department of agriculture, and Seipati Dhlamini, who was the department’s financial officer.

Thabethe and Moorosi faced charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud.

Dhlamini was charged with fraud while Sharma and Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, where Sharma served as a director, faced charges of fraud and money laundering.

The four were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Wednesday in connection with the Estina dairy project scandal that unfolded at Vrede in the Free State.

Moorosi, Dhlamini and Thabethe are out on bail of R10,000.