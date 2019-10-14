South Africa

NPA defends hotel stays and flights for investigative unit head

By Naledi Shange - 14 October 2019 - 19:40
Head of the investigations directorate Hermione Cronje (left) and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi at a media briefing at the NPA head office in Silverton, Pretoria, on May 24 2019.
Image: Ntswe Mokoena, GCIS.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has defended the cash it spent on accommodation and flights for its investigative directorate head Hermione Cronje.

Cronje reportedly travels from Cape Town to the NPA headquarters in Pretoria each week, where she attends meetings and attends to strategic planning and operational commitments.

An EWN report on Monday revealed that the cash-strapped NPA was spending R2,000 a night in hotel stays for four nights a week for Cronje, and an additional R4,000 each week on flights between Gauteng and the Western Cape.

This was all since her appointment in May.

