PHOTOS | Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Tarina Patel's R12m Sandton mansion seized

A luxurious mansion in Sandton, Johannesburg worth about R12m is among assets owned by alleged Gupta lieutenant Iqbal Sharma and his reality tv star wife Tarina Patel that the National Prosecuting Authority has successfully placed under restraint.



Sharma was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday for a payment of R25 million which the Free State Department of Agriculture made to Nulane – a company he owned. ..