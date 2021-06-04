R12m Sandton mansion of alleged Gupta 'lieutenant' Iqbal Sharma seized

A luxurious mansion in Sandton, Johannesburg, once described as the "oasis in the middle of the city" and worth about R12m is among assets owned by alleged Gupta lieutenant Iqbal Sharma that the National Prosecuting Authority has successfully placed under restraint.



The luxurious home is part of assets including properties and cars worth nearly R50m that the NPA's Investigative Directorate (ID) alleges could be proceeds of crime in terms of Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The NPA wants the assets placed under restraint until the conclusion of a criminal case against Sharma and his co-accused and if found guilty to be forfeited to the state...