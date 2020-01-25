Public approval is Ramaphosa’s only defence against his enemies in the ANC

What are South Africans to make of the murmurs that its governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), plans to recall Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the republic at its next National General Council in June? That’s where the party will meet to review if government has implemented its policies.

Apparently the motivation for the removal will be that Ramaphosa has not implemented the party’s 2017 national conference resolutions.

The mere suggestion of a recall is not surprising. The ANC has recalled two of its four previous presidents, Thabo Mbeki in 2008 and Jacob Zuma early last year. And, like his predecessors, Ramaphosa has formidable detractors within the party who see him as a menace to their livelihood and freedom.

There’s no doubting their determination to throttle the success of this presidency. But Ramaphosa’s detractors are unlikely to succeed in their rumoured bid. And, their failure will not be because they’ve suddenly become weak within the administration.

On the contrary, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Ramaphosa’s main nemesis, is much stronger now than he’s ever been. He has appointed multiple individuals to bolster his grip. These are all individuals who’ve been marginalised by Ramaphosa’s presidency on account of malfeasance and, as a result, are similarly opposed to his presidency. They include former cabinet ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba and Des van Rooyen.

Conversely, Ramaphosa’s influence in the ANC’s administration has been weakened by the departure of Zizi Kodwa, Senzo Mchunu and Fikile Mbalula from the ANC’s headquarters to cabinet.

The odds against Ramaphosa’s removal lie in several factors. These relate to the weakness of the supposed gripe, its timing and the likely backlash.