Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley needed deposit box contents 'to pay man threatening to kill him'

The Bloemfontein businessman who disposed of the contents of safety deposit boxes worth R232m, which were kept by the state capture inquiry as part of an investigation, says he did so to pay a man he owed, who had threatened to kill him and his family.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA's) investigative directorate is seeking a contempt of court order against Kubentheran Moodley, who took safety deposit boxes containing cash, precious stones and jewellery valued at R232m.

The safety deposit boxes, according to an affidavit deposed to by head of the NPA's investigating directorate Hermione Cronje in the contempt of court application in the South Gauteng High Court, were held under the control of the state capture commission in terms of an order made on August 14 2019.

The directorate alleges Moodley and his company, Albatime Pty Ltd, received kickbacks from the Regiments Group of Companies relating to contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet and by the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF).

It also alleges that these payments were made solely as a reward for their unlawful involvement in a corrupt scheme to benefit personal interests at the expense of the public purse.

In his responding affidavit, Moodley said the urgency of the contempt of court application by the NPA was “uncalled for” and “unjustifiable”.

“It is on the apparent lack of urgency alone that I submit this application should be struck from the roll with a punitive costs order,” Moodley said in the affidavit.