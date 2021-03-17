NPA boss Batohi tells parliament cases are too complex

It's going to be hard to punish state looters - Batohi

The conviction and punishment of those behind state capture and large-scale corruption within state owned entities could take years due to the complexity of the financial crimes committed.



This is according to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi who on Wednesday addressed parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)...