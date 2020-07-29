Agrizzi in court over allegedly fraudulent Bosasa prison tenders

Testimony of fraud, corruption and collusion that Bosasa’s former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi delivered at the state capture inquiry last year will soon be tested in court.

Agrizzi, the controversial whistle-blower who highlighted alleged corruption leading to Bosasa securing lucrative government tenders for years on end, appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

He was joined in court by former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former CFO of correctional services Patrick Gillingham, and Bosasa’s former CFO Andries Van Tonder, said the NPA's investigating directorate.

The four face charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, corruption and money laundering.

“The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa Operations and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8bn between the periods August 2004 to 2007. Contracts for the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing of perimeter fencing, supply of television systems and monitoring equipment,” said directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

Their trial was set down for October 16.