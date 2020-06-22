Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in assets

Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime have been restrained from handling assets worth up to R232m.

This is the amount the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) alleges Moodley and his company received as kickbacks from the Regiments Group of Companies relating to contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet and by the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF).

The directorate alleges that these payments were made solely as a reward for their unlawful involvement in a corrupt scheme to benefit personal interests at the expense of the public purse.

The Sunday Times reported in January that these payments were made to Albatime in less than a year.

It said Albatime, little more than an office in Rivonia without a website, was found by former public protector Thuli Madonsela to have helped the Guptas buy the Optimum coal mine.