'Struggling' NPA might need to consider donor funding: Lamola

The National Prosecuting Authority is under huge financial constraints, and justice minister Ronald Lamola said the government was seriously considering private donor funding.

On Tuesday, Lamola announced that R3.9bn of the department’s budget would be allocated to the NPA. Of that, R38m would be allocated to start-up expenses of the new investigative directorate meant to probe state capture and related cases.

“We are in engagement with the National Treasury to see that whatever private funding is intended for the NPA, the NPA is insulated from any form of perceived or real kind of compromise of its independence,” Lamola told journalists following his budget vote speech.