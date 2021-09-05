South Africa

WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic police pursuit of hijackers in Cape Town

05 September 2021 - 11:16
Aron Hyman Reporter
The SUV tries to evade police during the chase.
Image: Screengrab

Three men who allegedly hijacked a woman at gunpoint were arrested after taking police on a high-speed car chase and dodging bullets in Cape Town. 

Police received information that a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Zeekoe Road, Grassy Park, on Thursday morning by three men who forced her out of her vehicle.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects jumped into the victim's Toyota Fortuner and sped off. 

“The vehicle's tracker was activated and a high-speed chase followed when members of the Flying Squad spotted the vehicle,” said Swartbooi.

Swartbooi said the driver of the SUV ignored calls to stop and the vehicle bumped into several other vehicles during the high-speed chase. 

“The police members fired numerous gunshots at the hijacked vehicle,” said Swartbooi.

Video footage of the chase showed the SUV speeding through the suburb of Ottery while trying to evade the police. 

Despite the police firing on the vehicle, the driver continued his bid to escape from the law.

The SUV was eventually brought to a halt in Ottery next to the Ottery Shopping Centre. 

Police arrested three suspects aged 17, 36, and 37.

Swartbooi said they were found in possession of an imitation firearm.

“Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Wynberg magistrate's court on a charge of hijacking,” said Swartbooi.

