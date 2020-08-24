South Africa

Hijackers run for their lives after targeting undercover police car in PE

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 24 August 2020 - 15:19
Alleged hijackers got more than they bargained for when they unknowingly targeted an undercover police car.
Image: File photo

Police have opened a case after five men attempted to hijack an unmarked flying squad vehicle in a plan that backfired early on Monday.

The incident occurred at Commercial Road in Sidwell, close to the N2 on-ramp in Port Elizabeth, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“It is alleged that at about 1:30am Port Elizabeth flying squad members were performing duties in an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed a group of five males running towards them,” she said. “They were stationary at the robots ... One suspect pointed a firearm at them. The members swiftly reacted and fired shots at them.”

After the shoot-out, the suspects scattered in different directions and could not be found.“ A thorough search of the area was conducted, but they could not be found. A cellphone belonging to one of the suspect’s was dropped as he was running,” said Naidu.

The police warned drivers to exercise caution at all times when stationary or approaching traffic lights.

TimesLIVE

