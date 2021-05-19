Family of murdered student Pule (24) wants answers

Boyfriend relives ordeal to police

Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Free State student who was killed while travelling with her boyfriend to attend her cousin's funeral.



Nnini Pule, 24, a second-year financial accounting student at Central University of Technology, Welkom Campus, was traveling to Hennenman to attend a funeral with her boyfriend, Bushy Malefetsane, and her four-year-old son when the couple was allegedly hijacked by two men on Thursday. ..