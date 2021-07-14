Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat looting and crime

While looters ran through the streets of Johannesburg, grandmother Evelyne turned off her lights, stood by her window and carefully lifted her curtain, surveying the chaos when gunshots and screams filled the night air.

The 72-year-old was guarding her property, but she was also gathering information to share with her neighbourhood watch team, made up of a few male patrollers and about a dozen grandmothers in the inner-city’s Bertrams neighbourhood.

“I was scared to go outside but I heard gunshots coming from a nearby shop and groups of men running through the streets,” said Evelyne, who relayed her observations to her team who then alerted police.

“One man tried to jump over my wall but I shouted through the window and he ran away,” Evelyne, whose full name is being withheld to protect her identity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

SA’s worst violence in years broke out after last week’s arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, with soldiers deployed to stop crowds looting everything from washing machines to fridges and groceries.