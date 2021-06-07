28 building hijack suspects arrested at Cape Town social housing block

Communicare, a non-profit organisation that manages social housing projects, expressed concern about an increase in hijackings of properties it owns.

Communicare CEO Anthea Houston said 28 people were arrested on Saturday night at its Bothasig property after a group of people invaded the property.

Houston said there were currently 100 tenants at the property and Communicare is constructing 314 new apartments.

“We received a report that our guards were held at gunpoint.”

She said the invaders arrived at the Bothasig apartments in a minibus and other vehicles and occupied some apartments.

“Police responded quickly to apprehend them and 28 people were arrested over several hours.”

Those who were arrested will appear in the Goodwood magistrate’s court on Monday.

Houston said 17 apartments were damaged during the invasion and the company was saddled with the extra cost of repairs.