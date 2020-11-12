Court grants eviction order against Cape Town housing hijackers

According to the statement, “legitimate tenants are being pressured to support the hijackers and to boycott payment of their rentals and services”.

However, tenant Neville Petersen said, “At no stage did we ever hijack the place, nor were we in any position to hijack the place.”

He said vacant units had posed a safety risk. “There was no security at the time ... The flat next to us was vacant for about two years. We became worried because the vagrants started coming in. They started taking water. They came in and slept here.”

Petersen says they complained to Communicare, but to no avail.

“As a result, the families here decided that we are going to occupy these places because we don’t know what to do any more. There are people in need of housing.”

According to Petersen, the families occupying the spaces are “willing to pay and get into a lease agreement with Communicare even though they aren’t legitimate”. He says they attempted to negotiate with the company.