Woman arrested on fraud charges after claiming she was hijacked

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud after she reported a false hijacking and kidnapping case at Protea Glen police station, in Soweto, on Thursday.

It was an alleged prank gone wrong for Simphiwe Mtimande who drew sympathy from social media users when she claimed on a Facebook post that she was hijacked and kidnapped on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the woman was arrested earlier on Thursday after her arrival at the police station.

Thousands of social media users were left angry after finding out Mtimande had allegedly misrepresented facts. . This was after 15 hours of a social media search by friends, police ,media houses and relatives it turned out that Mtimande was just demanding attention in what was a bad prank.

Mtimande posted on her Facebook page that she was hijacked and kidnapped on Wednesday evening.

She then later updated her status that the car had stopped and the men who had kidnapped her were arguing on who will be having sex with her.

As if that was not enough Mtimande went to insult the police on her update and said they were useless in not assisting her.