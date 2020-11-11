Two alleged hijackers arrested after gun battle in Durban

The scene that played out on North Coast Road in Durban on Wednesday could have easily been mistaken for an action movie, with a gunfight between alleged hijackers and security officers and another vehicle hijacked for the suspects to escape.

Marshall Security said it received multiple calls for assistance in a hijacking in Northway, Durban North, at 10.30am.

"A woman’s white Mercedes-Benz was hijacked by three armed suspects and they fled in the direction of North Coast Road. Members of our special operations team and our armed reaction officers, as well as metro police, were immediately mobilised, and the vehicle was seen on North Coast Road," the private security company said.