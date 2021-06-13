Motorist kills two 'blue light gang' hijack suspects, but dies in shoot-out

Two bogus policemen were killed while attempting to hijack an armed motorist in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

The motorist, from Rietvlei in Gauteng, succumbed to his injuries after a shoot-out with the men on the R50 road at Delmas on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said one of the suspects had previously been arrested for hijackings.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two men in a VW Polo Vivo fitted with police blue lights had tried to hijack the motorist in a Toyota Hilux Double Cab, he said.

“The alleged hijackers were found with police face masks as well as reflector jackets. Two firearms were also seized from the scene and the serial number on one of the firearms has been filed off.

“The confiscated firearms, one belonging to the victim and the other to the suspects, will form part of the probe.”

Hlathi said several hijackings by a “blue light gang” had been reported before to Delmas police. “Some of the suspects [in these cases] have since been arrested and their cases are before court.”

TimesLIVE