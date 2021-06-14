South Africa

Terror of criminals posing as police

Motorist dies after killing suspected hijackers in police gear

14 June 2021 - 07:45

Police in Mpumalanga are seeing a rise in criminal cases involving people posing as members of the force.

This comes after a motorist died from his injuries shortly after he shot and killed two would-be hijackers in Delmas...

