People power puts would-be hijackers in hospital after armed robbery

A crime spree by two gun-toting alleged gangsters ended when motorists resisted being hijacked on Friday in Muizenberg, Cape Town, leaving the suspects in hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the men allegedly broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman, tied her up and stole several items.

“Several metres from the first scene the fleeing suspects robbed another person of a cellular telephone. Once the suspects got to the Main Road, St James, they attempted to hijack a vehicle driven by a woman,” said Potelwa.