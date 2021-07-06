Man hijacked, shot and left for dead

Another victim has become the latest statistic in a surge of hijackings that have plagued several townships in Gauteng.

Another victim has become the latest statistic in a surge of hijackings that have plagued several townships in Gauteng.



Bongani Miya, 38, who is currently hospitalised at Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand, was shot and left for dead when two men hijacked him on Sunday night. ..