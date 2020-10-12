Duo appear in court over fatal shooting of Alex woman

Mathane's husband happy after cops are charged with murder

The widower of Samantha Mathane, the Alexandra woman who was shot and killed during a shoot-out between police and suspected hijackers, can finally breathe a sigh of relief after two police officers were charged with her murder.



Tino Radebe told Sowetan yesterday that he was grateful that the wheels of justice were finally in motion, 10 months after his wife was killed. ..