Tsakane, KwaThema and Duduza, on the East Rand, under siege

Gauteng townships plagued by hijackings

Several townships in Gauteng have been rocked by a spate of hijackings that have seen a surge in cases reported to police with incidents of victims being locked in the boot of their own cars.



Communities in Tsakane, KwaThema and Duduza on Gauteng’s East Rand have come under siege from hijackers, who according to police target couples who sit in their cars in parks and parked on pavements on weekends...