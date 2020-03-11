EFF to challenge 'ridiculous' court ruling dissolving Mkhwebane's findings on Ramaphosa

The EFF plans to challenge Tuesday's high court ruling that set aside findings by the public protector that President Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament about a Bosasa donation for his 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

The party took a swipe at the court in a statement, describing the ruling as “ridiculous”.

“The Gauteng North high court ruling has also effectively rendered the oath of members of parliament futile, uprooting the respect this important arm of the state has. The finding that Ramaphosa did not mislead parliament is not only ridiculous, it exposes the court as an institution complicit in weakening parliament,” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.

He said if the ruling was upheld, it would set a precedent for other members of the executive to not be held accountable for things they said in parliamentary sittings.

Ramaphosa asked the court to review and set aside Mkhwebane’s report on whether he benefited from the donation. His legal team argued that Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to probe the campaign,

Pambo argued that Ramaphosa had admitted to benefiting from Bosasa.