Former Sars executives relieved as 'rogue' charges formally withdrawn

The charges against them were laid in 2015 and the three were served with criminal summonses on March 8 2018. Their trial faced numerous delays because of disputes relating to access to the docket and these issues were only resolved in February 2019.

After submitting thousands of pages of representations in October 2019, the office of the NDPP, advocate Shamila Batohi, last week announced it was withdrawing the charge, citing a lack of evidence.

“After a careful assessment of the evidence and other relevant material, the unanimous conclusion of the panel in respect of all counts is that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. The panel recommends that all charges against the accused be withdrawn,” Batohi’s office said in a statement.

The three former accused, who have battled this case for years on end, said they would be prepared to do so again should the need arise.

“Our clients remain resolute to challenge any legal proceedings against them through the channels and in the manner provided for in the constitution and general law,” Werkmens said.