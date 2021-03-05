Ramaphosa agrees to let North West prosecutions boss Moipone Noko leave
In a statement, the presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had agreed to Noko's request to resign from the NPA effective from March 1
Moipone Noko, the director of public prosecutions in the North West, has officially left her post.
In a statement on Friday afternoon, the presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had agreed to Noko's request to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) effective from March 1.
This comes after Ramaphosa agreed that an inquiry into Noko's fitness to hold office be instituted, following a request from NPA head Shamila Batohi, who had also requested that the president suspend Noko pending the outcome of the inquiry.
Detailing the sequence of events, the presidency said: “In a communication dated February 9 2021, and channelled through the minister of justice and correctional services, the president requested advocate Noko to provide written reasons why she should not be suspended pending the institution and finalisation of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
“As a matter of courtesy, on February 11, the NPA, as the employer, informed advocate Noko that she should expect to receive the letter from the president.
“On February 14, advocate Noko requested permission to vacate her office. The national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) forwarded advocate Noko’s request to resign, via the minister and with his support, to the president with the recommendation that advocate Noko be allowed to vacate her position.”
Batohi's request to Ramaphosa came after “concerns arose with regard to the conduct of certain NPA officials, including advocate Noko” over the handling of the decision to institute a racketeering prosecution against former Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal Gen Johan Booysen, and other officers.
After an “expert panel” compiled a report on the decision, a recommendation was made to request Ramaphosa to launch the inquiry.
TimesLIVE
