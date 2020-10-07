Time for impunity is over, NPA head Shamila Batohi warns

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi has warned that the days of acting with impunity by those who break the law are now “limited”.

Batohi was addressing the parliament portfolio committee for justice and correctional services against the backdrop of high-profile arrests relating to the multimillion-rand asbestos tender in the Free State.

Her address was part of the NPA's presentation of its annual report on Wednesday.

“The wheels of justice are turning. It's been slow and there have been events in the past week that shows that this is the case [that there is improvement],” she said.

“But chair, let us be frank and candid. This is one tiny, tiny pinpoint of a massive iceberg. There are still huge challenges in this regard.”