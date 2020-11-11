More arrests expected in Thoshan Panday 2010 World Cup corruption case

More people are expected to be arrested in the high-profile corruption matter involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former cops Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe.

This was revealed when all four accused appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

In what has been a decade-long case, the state revealed that it was seeking a racketeering certificate after a sitting with national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi, scheduled for next week.

In legal terms, racketeering refers to a defined group of people and/or entities who conduct repeated crimes which are committed over a period of time.

The racketeering certificate would allow the state to draw in a lot more people to be charged in the matter, as they would be charged together, as opposed to individually.