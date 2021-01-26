VBS Mutual Bank case postponed to March to add more accused

More arrests are expected in the alleged looting of the VBS Mutual Bank ahead of the next court appearance in March.

This emerged in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Tuesday, where seven men arrested in connection with the looting of the bank appeared.

The case was postponed to March 26.

The state said it was going to obtain the expanded racketeering certificate from the National Director of Public Prosecutions and add the additional accused ahead of the next court appearance, citing delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accused face 47 charges which include fraud, theft, money laundering and racketeering for their alleged role in the collapse of the bank which was allegedly looted to the tune of R2bn.

The bank's former CFO, Phillip Truter, who was the eighth accused in the matter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty and offering to turn state witness in October last year.