More protection needed for whistle-blowers, says anti-corruption fighter

SA needs better protection for whistle-blowers if the country is to win the fight against corruption.

“This is such an important aspect,” said advocate Shamila Batohi, national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

“We need to have a really robust whistle-blower protection framework to protect those who stand up and speak out because it’s not easy when you’re dealing with powerful and rich people.”

Batohi was speaking on Sunday evening during the last of a series of webinars held by the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) along with Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head advocate Andy Mothibi.