World Cup corruption case involving former KZN top cop and businessman moved to high court for pretrial

The high-profile corruption matter involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former cops Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe will go to trial in 2021.

The matter was transferred to the high court when the accused appeared in the Durban regional court on Thursday.

Narainpershad was not present as the court heard he had been in quarantine after his son tested positive for Covid-19.

In what has been a decade-long case, senior state prosecutor Dorian Paver said national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi authorised the state's racketeering certificate on Thursday morning.

The racketeering certificate would allow the state to draw in a lot more people to be charged in the matter, as they would be charged together, as opposed to individually. Paver said the state also intended on prosecuting five others in the matter when it goes to the high court.