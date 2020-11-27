South Africa

Public protector in bid to get high court decision overturned

ConCourt scrutinises Mkhwebane's competence to probe CR17 campaign funds

27 November 2020 - 07:05

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competency in relation to her investigation into the CR17 campaign funds came under sharp scrutiny in the Constitutional Court yesterday, where her lawyer had to admit that she did not have capacity to investigate what was before her.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer Adv Muzi Sikhakhane was at pains trying to explain why the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which set aside her report, was wrong. ..

