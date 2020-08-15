NPA sets up ethics unit in aftermath of Cato Manor 'death squad' shame

When she took the helm, NPA boss Shamila Batohi assembled a panel of experts to interrogate a decision by her predecessor, Shaun Abrahams, to authorise racketeering charges against the cops.

Booysen and 26 other officers, some of whom have since left the police service, were arrested in 2012 on allegations that they had been running a “death squad”.

They were alleged to have killed suspects or rivals of taxi operators they were doing business with, and planted weapons to frame crime scenes.

Booysen challenged racketeering charges against him in court and successfully had them set aside‚ only to have them reinstated by Abrahams in 2016.

Ngwema said the panel reviewed the evidence on which Abrahams based his decision and found a racketeering prosecution could not be justified.

“After careful consideration, the National Director of Public Prosecutions [Batohi] decided to withdraw all racketeering charges,” he said.