Controversial pastor seeks bail
New Omotoso defence takes aim at state prosecutor
Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s defence took aim at a state prosecutor on the second day of his bail application in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.
Defence advocate Terry Price, SC, said information the defence had in its possession could have a damaging effect on the case...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.