VBS looting arrests draw mixed reactions from investors

The first arrests in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal worth almost R2bn have been met with mixed reactions from minority shareholders.

Seven people, including high-ranking bank officials, were nabbed yesterday following search-and-seizure operations at properties in Gauteng and Limpopo.

One suspect who couldn't be arrested yesterday was expected to turn themselves in.

The Daily Maverick reported yesterday that four bankers, two officials from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a KPMG auditor and a lieutenant generalin the SA police were arrested in connection with their instrumental role in the theft of over R2.7bn from VBS Mutual Bank.

The online newspaper also reported that those arrested included Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the chair of VBS and Vele Investments, a company which obtained the majority shareholding in VBS, the bank's treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, CFO Philip Truter, nonexecutive directors of VBS and nominees of the PIC Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula and CEO and executive director of VBS Andile Ramavhunga.