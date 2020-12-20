Robbers escape with guns, vehicle after brazen heist at police station

A manhunt is under way after a brazen robbery at a police station in which pistols, an R5 rifle and a police vehicle were stolen in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga set in motion the 72-hour activation plan to catch the culprits after the armed robbery at Moyeni police station in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Amathole District.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that five suspects entered the police station under the pretext that they were looking for help,” said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

“As the police officer was getting ready to listen to their problem the suspects held the police officers at gunpoint and took three firearms — an R5 rifle and two 9mm pistols.”

While they were fleeing the scene, the robbers came across another member of the SAPS outside the community service centre who they robbed of a police vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 2km from the police station.